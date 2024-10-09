Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 40 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($195.26).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 27 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($195.05).

On Monday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 33 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £153.12 ($200.39).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 469.97. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 278 ($3.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 882.50 ($11.55). The stock has a market cap of £555.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.98) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 620 ($8.11) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($7.28).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Further Reading

