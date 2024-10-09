Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 40 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($195.26).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 27 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($195.05).
- On Monday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 33 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £153.12 ($200.39).
Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 469.97. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 278 ($3.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 882.50 ($11.55). The stock has a market cap of £555.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
