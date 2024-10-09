Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Purchases 22 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King acquired 22 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,425 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £313.50 ($410.29).

Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,304 ($17.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($22.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,451.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a €0.23 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 8,108.11%.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

