Roth Capital Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

