EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC) Insider Purchases £1,674 in Stock

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Edward Hooper purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £1,674 ($2,190.81).
EMV Capital Price Performance
LON EMVC opened at GBX 53.65 ($0.70) on Wednesday. EMV Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 55 ($0.72).
EMV Capital Company Profile
