Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) Insider James (Jim) Mellon Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Mellon purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,872.92).

Agronomics Stock Performance

LON:ANIC opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Agronomics Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18). The company has a market cap of £49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

