Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Buys 18,500 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($52,296.82).

Mark Bridgeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mark Bridgeman purchased 2,453 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £5,396.60 ($7,062.69).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UEM stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £407.76 million, a PE ratio of 744.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.73. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 203.26 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 241 ($3.15).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

