Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Insider Bill Hocking Sells 159,626 Shares

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) insider Bill Hocking sold 159,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.28), for a total value of £521,977.02 ($683,126.58).

Galliford Try Stock Performance

GFRD opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £323.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.24. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 332 ($4.34).

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

