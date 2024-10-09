FY2024 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Lowered by Analyst

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.02 million.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $497.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.79. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Titan International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 117,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 46.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Titan International by 344.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

