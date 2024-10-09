Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Acquires 357 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($196.23).

Assura Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 41.10 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.18 ($0.64). The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,110.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Assura’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.