MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.17.

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$20.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.34. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

