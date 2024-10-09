National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Purchases 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 16 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.98) per share, for a total transaction of £158.72 ($207.72).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, John Pettigrew bought 220,000 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,039 ($13.60) per share, with a total value of £2,285,800 ($2,991,493.26).

On Monday, September 9th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,028 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £143.92 ($188.35).

On Wednesday, August 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 975 ($12.76) per share, with a total value of £146.25 ($191.40).

On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew purchased 271 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.26) per share, with a total value of £2,539.27 ($3,323.22).

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NG opened at GBX 991.80 ($12.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The firm has a market cap of £48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,803.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,008.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 993.42. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 645 ($8.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.99).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.72) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.70) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NG

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.