McEwen Mining Inc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:MUX opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 100.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

