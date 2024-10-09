Lonza Group AG Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Lonza Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LZAGY opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Lonza Group

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.