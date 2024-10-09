Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The firm has a market cap of C$770.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.39. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

