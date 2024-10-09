Brokerages Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7,694.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

