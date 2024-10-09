Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $11.17

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after purchasing an additional 272,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,142 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

