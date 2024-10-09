Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target at $42.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,178.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 800,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

