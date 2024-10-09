Head to Head Comparison: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. P. Carey and Starwood Property Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.64 billion 7.95 $708.33 million $2.63 22.67 Starwood Property Trust $974.89 million 6.41 $339.21 million $1.39 14.24

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Starwood Property Trust. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. W. P. Carey pays out 133.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust pays out 138.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for W. P. Carey and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 0 7 2 0 2.22 Starwood Property Trust 0 3 4 1 2.75

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus price target of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 34.83% 6.50% 3.18% Starwood Property Trust 17.05% 10.03% 0.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Starwood Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

