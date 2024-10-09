SFL (NYSE:SFL) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Critical Review

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and SFL”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $123.07 million 20.02 $12.44 million N/A N/A SFL $822.26 million 1.95 $83.94 million $0.97 11.95

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 SFL 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadeler A/S and SFL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. SFL has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.05%. Given SFL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SFL is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of SFL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A SFL 15.17% 12.58% 3.49%

Summary

SFL beats Cadeler A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned seven crude oil carriers, six oil product tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling rig, and five car carriers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Canada, Cyprus, Liberia, Namibia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.