Contrasting GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) & WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WiSA Technologies and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 GlobalFoundries 0 7 7 0 2.50

WiSA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 769.57%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus target price of $56.38, indicating a potential upside of 42.64%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobalFoundries has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WiSA Technologies and GlobalFoundries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $2.08 million 4.35 -$18.72 million N/A N/A GlobalFoundries $6.89 billion 3.17 $1.02 billion $1.62 24.40

GlobalFoundries has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -2,930.80% N/A -217.45% GlobalFoundries 11.82% 7.75% 4.78%

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats WiSA Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc., a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a strategic partnership with Efficient Computer to develop high-performance computer processors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, New York.

