Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) versus Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Head to Head Analysis

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $4.47 million 11.70 $600,000.00 ($1.02) -11.30 Brookline Bancorp $355.50 million 2.43 $75.00 million $0.93 10.45

Analyst Ratings

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Catalyst Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 5.35% -4.45% -1.32% Brookline Bancorp 12.04% 6.51% 0.68%

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It provides credit, term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, consumer and residential loans, wealth and investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.