Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives $337.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Corpay stock opened at $337.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $339.93.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

