Brokerages Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Target Price at $7.90

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 86,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

