Critical Contrast: PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

PetVivo and Nyxoah are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,036.82% -1,038.50% -266.37% Nyxoah -908.32% -42.00% -33.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PetVivo and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Nyxoah 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 84.15%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than PetVivo.

This table compares PetVivo and Nyxoah”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $1.05 million 11.43 -$10.95 million ($0.79) -0.76 Nyxoah $4.79 million 48.61 -$46.77 million ($1.64) -5.70

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nyxoah beats PetVivo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

