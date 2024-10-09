Comparing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -51.81% -26.26% -11.31% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $226.53 million 0.63 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -1.30 Mullen Automotive $156,570.00 236.52 -$972.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lion Electric and Mullen Automotive”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lion Electric and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 7 1 1 2.33 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $1.52, suggesting a potential upside of 139.60%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Mullen Automotive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.