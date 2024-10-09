Head to Head Contrast: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) versus Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 960.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Postal Realty Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $18.89, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $63.71 million 5.14 $3.71 million $0.10 142.10 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 5.22 $2.92 million ($0.04) -437.25

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.93% 1.10% 0.58% Alpine Income Property Trust -1.16% -0.20% -0.10%

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.