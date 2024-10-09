Reviewing Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Waystar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 8.06% 25.00% 6.44% Waystar N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $5.77 billion 1.55 $465.09 million $0.62 53.55 Waystar $791.01 million 5.77 -$51.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Open Text and Waystar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Waystar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Open Text and Waystar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 8 4 0 2.33 Waystar 0 0 11 0 3.00

Open Text presently has a consensus price target of $38.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Waystar has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than Waystar.

Summary

Open Text beats Waystar on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

