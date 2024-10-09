Reviewing Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Inspirato”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $275.66 million 6.46 $231.01 million $3.10 6.43 Inspirato $329.10 million 0.08 -$51.76 million ($14.56) -0.27

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 60.60% 12.57% 6.36% Inspirato -10.93% N/A -13.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17 Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Inspirato has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Inspirato’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Inspirato on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

