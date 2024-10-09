Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $31.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clearwater Analytics traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 115132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

CWAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $213,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,956.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock valued at $247,319,596. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,344,000 after buying an additional 3,090,352 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -314.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

