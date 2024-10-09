Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $116.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Parsons traded as high as $107.05 and last traded at $106.43, with a volume of 21787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.09.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 2.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 17.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 593.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

