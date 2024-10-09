ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $900.00 to $1,055.00. The stock had previously closed at $905.94, but opened at $925.97. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow shares last traded at $923.67, with a volume of 149,317 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.24.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $218,786,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $850.57 and its 200-day moving average is $781.79. The company has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

