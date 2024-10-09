Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $152.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allegion traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $146.35, with a volume of 15980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.01.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Allegion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

