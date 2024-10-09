Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 40,032 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 27,112 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,174,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 2,837,247 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,313 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after buying an additional 1,362,108 shares during the period.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

