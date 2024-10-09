Investors Purchase Large Volume of Humana Call Options (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 9,271 call options.

HUM stock opened at $243.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.58 and a 200-day moving average of $342.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

