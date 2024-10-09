Generac Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,833 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 135% compared to the average daily volume of 3,753 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $171.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.53. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Generac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Generac by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.