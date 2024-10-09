Roblox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 105,281 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 213% compared to the typical volume of 33,607 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,961.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 762,341 shares of company stock worth $32,788,526. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Roblox alerts:

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.