Roblox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 105,281 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 213% compared to the typical volume of 33,607 put options.
In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,961.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 762,341 shares of company stock worth $32,788,526. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
