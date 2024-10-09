Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tyra Biosciences traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. 7,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 147,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,385,481.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 16,890 shares of company stock valued at $408,444 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

