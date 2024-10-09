Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $101.47 and last traded at $102.26. 4,554,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,267,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

