Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $99.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $77.02 and last traded at $76.19. Approximately 3,477,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,823,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

