Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 4.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.78. 8,385,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 29,984,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after buying an additional 473,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

