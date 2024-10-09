Top Wealth Group Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:TWG) Lock-Up Period To End on October 14th

Top Wealth Group’s (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 14th. Top Wealth Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Top Wealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Top Wealth Group stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Top Wealth Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

