Top Wealth Group Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:TWG) Lock-Up Period To End on October 14th

Top Wealth Group’s (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 14th. Top Wealth Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Top Wealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Top Wealth Group stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Top Wealth Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14.
Top Wealth Group Company Profile
