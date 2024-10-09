Junee Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 14th (NASDAQ:JUNE)

Junee’s (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 14th. Junee had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 17th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Junee Price Performance

Shares of Junee stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Junee has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68.

Junee Company Profile

Junee Limited, through its subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited, provides interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services to residential and commercial clients in the interior design market in Hong Kong. Its interior design services comprise preliminary consulting services, conceptualizing clients design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings; and fit-out work includes various activities making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes.

