Junee Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 14th (NASDAQ:JUNE)

Junee’s (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 14th. Junee had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 17th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Junee Price Performance
Shares of Junee stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Junee has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68.
Junee Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Junee
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Junee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Junee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.