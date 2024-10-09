Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BK stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

