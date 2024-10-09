Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

