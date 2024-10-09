SL Green Realty (SLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. SL Green Realty has set its FY24 guidance at $7.45-7.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.64.

Get Our Latest Report on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.