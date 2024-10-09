First Community (FCCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect First Community to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Community has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.41.

First Community Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Community

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.