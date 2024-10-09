Investment (LON:INV) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 369 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369 ($4.83). Approximately 2,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 25,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.84).

Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.06 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 346.93.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

