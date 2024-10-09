Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $643.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.62. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,277.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,687.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

