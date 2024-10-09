U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

