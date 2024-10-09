First Horizon (FHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

